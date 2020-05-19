All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

3128 Tylerton Dr

3128 Tylerton Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Tylerton Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Almost new home ready for your tenant. This home is 1 year old and very spacious. This home is close to I-20, I-285, Publix, Krogers, Starbucks, Walmart and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Tylerton Dr have any available units?
3128 Tylerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Tylerton Dr have?
Some of 3128 Tylerton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Tylerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Tylerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Tylerton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Tylerton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3128 Tylerton Dr offer parking?
No, 3128 Tylerton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Tylerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Tylerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Tylerton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Tylerton Dr has a pool.
Does 3128 Tylerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3128 Tylerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Tylerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Tylerton Dr has units with dishwashers.

