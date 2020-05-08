All apartments in Atlanta
3125 Wood Valley Road NW
3125 Wood Valley Road NW

3125 Wood Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Wood Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
West Paces Ferry

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total transformation of a classic Buckhead ranch into a modern, sophisticated, European style, single level living home. Purposeful, open floor plan with incredible natural lighting throughout the home. This is much more than a renovation...it is a total reimagining of space and style that feels more like a high rise luxury flat but with a level walk out garden (without high rise fees). Add a wooden privacy fence for a totally private and secure backyard. Fantastic Wood Valley walking neighborhood and only a short distance to the West Paces Ferry shopping district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW have any available units?
3125 Wood Valley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW have?
Some of 3125 Wood Valley Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Wood Valley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Wood Valley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Wood Valley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Wood Valley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Wood Valley Road NW offers parking.
Does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Wood Valley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW have a pool?
No, 3125 Wood Valley Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3125 Wood Valley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Wood Valley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Wood Valley Road NW has units with dishwashers.

