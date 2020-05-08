3125 Wood Valley Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Total transformation of a classic Buckhead ranch into a modern, sophisticated, European style, single level living home. Purposeful, open floor plan with incredible natural lighting throughout the home. This is much more than a renovation...it is a total reimagining of space and style that feels more like a high rise luxury flat but with a level walk out garden (without high rise fees). Add a wooden privacy fence for a totally private and secure backyard. Fantastic Wood Valley walking neighborhood and only a short distance to the West Paces Ferry shopping district.