Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3116 Benninger Trce SW

3116 Benniger Trace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Benniger Trace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Atlanta.

This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 1237 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit also includes air-conditioning, gas heating system, WD Hookups, and a patio.

The unit is close to Town & Country Food Mart, Publix Super Market at Princeton Lakes, Camp Creek Marketplace, AMC Camp Creek 14 and many more.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 3116 Benninger Trce SW, Atlanta, Fulton, Georgia, 30331.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5637275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Benninger Trce SW have any available units?
3116 Benninger Trce SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Benninger Trce SW have?
Some of 3116 Benninger Trce SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Benninger Trce SW currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Benninger Trce SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Benninger Trce SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Benninger Trce SW is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Benninger Trce SW offer parking?
No, 3116 Benninger Trce SW does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Benninger Trce SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Benninger Trce SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Benninger Trce SW have a pool?
No, 3116 Benninger Trce SW does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Benninger Trce SW have accessible units?
No, 3116 Benninger Trce SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Benninger Trce SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Benninger Trce SW has units with dishwashers.

