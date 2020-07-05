3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, recently refurbished 2 bedroom/2 bath Loft close to Ponce City Market, the Historic Fourth Ward Park, and the Beltline



Perfect, quiet spot for anyone looking to enjoy all that in-town Atlanta has to offer for short-term stays. Loft also has a gated parking garage w/2 spaces and private access to the building. Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline are across the street. A great location.



The space

Spotless, turn-key loft with 10 foot ceilings, concrete and Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, an approx 30 x 16 foot living, dining, kitchen area, 15 x 18 master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a 12 x 12 2nd bedroom area on the opposite side of the 1200 square foot unit.



Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter top.



Its very quiet and comfortable. Perfect for those that want to throw their bags down and relax.