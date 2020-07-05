All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw

3111 Lone Oak Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Lone Oak Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, recently refurbished 2 bedroom/2 bath Loft close to Ponce City Market, the Historic Fourth Ward Park, and the Beltline

Perfect, quiet spot for anyone looking to enjoy all that in-town Atlanta has to offer for short-term stays. Loft also has a gated parking garage w/2 spaces and private access to the building. Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline are across the street. A great location.

Contact us for rental confirmation.

The space
Spotless, turn-key loft with 10 foot ceilings, concrete and Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, an approx 30 x 16 foot living, dining, kitchen area, 15 x 18 master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a 12 x 12 2nd bedroom area on the opposite side of the 1200 square foot unit.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter top.

Its very quiet and comfortable. Perfect for those that want to throw their bags down and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw have any available units?
3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw have?
Some of 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Lone Oak Ave Sw does not have units with dishwashers.

