3099 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite valet service

Largest unit outside the PH with three bedrooms and a den. Wonderful Buckhead skyline views. Large modern gourmet kitchen w bar and wine storage. Kitchen features quartz counter tops and waterfall island. Open concept is great for entertaining. Also has two amazing master bedrooms, one on each side. Balcony is huge w built-in outdoor grill and views of Midtown. Enjoy natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and huge balcony with built-in gas grill. Enjoy valet parking, 24 hour concierge, rooftop infinity pool, fitness, guest suite and modern clubroom.