Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

3099 Peachtree Road NE

3099 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3099 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
valet service
Largest unit outside the PH with three bedrooms and a den. Wonderful Buckhead skyline views. Large modern gourmet kitchen w bar and wine storage. Kitchen features quartz counter tops and waterfall island. Open concept is great for entertaining. Also has two amazing master bedrooms, one on each side. Balcony is huge w built-in outdoor grill and views of Midtown. Enjoy natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and huge balcony with built-in gas grill. Enjoy valet parking, 24 hour concierge, rooftop infinity pool, fitness, guest suite and modern clubroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3099 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3099 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3099 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3099 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3099 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3099 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3099 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3099 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3099 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3099 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3099 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3099 Peachtree Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3099 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3099 Peachtree Road NE has a pool.
Does 3099 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3099 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3099 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3099 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.

