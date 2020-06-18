Rent Calculator
3069 King Smith Rd
3069 King Smith Rd SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
3069 King Smith Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare rental opportunity in the beautiful Four Oaks community. This gem won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3069 King Smith Rd have any available units?
3069 King Smith Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3069 King Smith Rd have?
Some of 3069 King Smith Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3069 King Smith Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3069 King Smith Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3069 King Smith Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3069 King Smith Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3069 King Smith Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3069 King Smith Rd offers parking.
Does 3069 King Smith Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3069 King Smith Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3069 King Smith Rd have a pool?
No, 3069 King Smith Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3069 King Smith Rd have accessible units?
No, 3069 King Smith Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3069 King Smith Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3069 King Smith Rd has units with dishwashers.
