3040 Peachtree Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking 24hr gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool key fob access sauna

Discover luxury living in the heart of Buckhead, steps away from the luxe restaurants and shops of the Streets of Buckhead. gorgeous penthouse unit with high ceilings, chrome faucets, wooden doors, huge walkout balcony, big rooms and bathrooms, and amazing views of the city. Steps away from Whole Foods, St. Regis hotel, and countless restaurants. Very secure building with concierge and key fobs and surveillance cameras. Unit includes 2 covered parking spots, access to 24 hour gym, dry and wet sauna, pool. amazing opportunity won't last long!