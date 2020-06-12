All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

3040 Peachtree Road NW

3040 Peachtree Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
key fob access
sauna
Discover luxury living in the heart of Buckhead, steps away from the luxe restaurants and shops of the Streets of Buckhead. gorgeous penthouse unit with high ceilings, chrome faucets, wooden doors, huge walkout balcony, big rooms and bathrooms, and amazing views of the city. Steps away from Whole Foods, St. Regis hotel, and countless restaurants. Very secure building with concierge and key fobs and surveillance cameras. Unit includes 2 covered parking spots, access to 24 hour gym, dry and wet sauna, pool. amazing opportunity won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
3040 Peachtree Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 3040 Peachtree Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Peachtree Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road NW offers parking.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Peachtree Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road NW has a pool.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3040 Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.
