3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506

Amenities
The Ovation is a modern 19-story high-rise located in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta next to the St. Regis Hotel and directly The Shops of Buckhead.
Ovation offers a luxurious lifestyle to its residents, and features great amenities such as BBQ area, gym, a salt water pool, and much more. This high-rise is in the epicenter of luxury. Walk to shops, restaurants and even a Whole Foods Market.
The unit features hardwood floors, new appliances, a concierge, assigned garage parking, and a beautiful balcony view.
Application Fee: $75.00 (Non-refundable).
Resident Responsible for all utilities.
Landlord to approve pets.
Must pass standard credit/background checks.
Schedule a showing at mikkihutchins@gmail.com, property can also be applied for online at www.ATLManagement.com.
