Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506

3040 Peachtree Road · (404) 721-4242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3040 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The Ovation is a modern 19-story high-rise located in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta next to the St. Regis Hotel and directly The Shops of Buckhead.

Ovation offers a luxurious lifestyle to its residents, and features great amenities such as BBQ area, gym, a salt water pool, and much more. This high-rise is in the epicenter of luxury. Walk to shops, restaurants and even a Whole Foods Market.

The unit features hardwood floors, new appliances, a concierge, assigned garage parking, and a beautiful balcony view.

Application Fee: $75.00 (Non-refundable).
Resident Responsible for all utilities.
Landlord to approve pets.
Must pass standard credit/background checks.

Schedule a showing at mikkihutchins@gmail.com, property can also be applied for online at www.ATLManagement.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 have any available units?
3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 have?
Some of 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 offers parking.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 has a pool.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 have accessible units?
No, 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506 has units with dishwashers.
