3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

The Ovation is a modern 19-story high-rise located in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta next to the St. Regis Hotel and directly The Shops of Buckhead.



Ovation offers a luxurious lifestyle to its residents, and features great amenities such as BBQ area, gym, a salt water pool, and much more. This high-rise is in the epicenter of luxury. Walk to shops, restaurants and even a Whole Foods Market.



The unit features hardwood floors, new appliances, a concierge, assigned garage parking, and a beautiful balcony view.



Application Fee: $75.00 (Non-refundable).

Resident Responsible for all utilities.

Landlord to approve pets.

Must pass standard credit/background checks.



Schedule a showing at mikkihutchins@gmail.com, property can also be applied for online at www.ATLManagement.com.

