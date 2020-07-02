All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:35 PM

30 5th St North East

30 5th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

30 5th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Fabulous 9th floor condo at The Historical Biltmore House with dramatic skyline view. Conveniently located near trendy restaurants, theater, nightlife, work and school. This premier condo features Amazing views, Hardwood floors, Reserved covered assigned parking included, Controlled access, Free digital cable/ DVR and Internet included, 24 Hour concierge. Laundry facilities in building. Tenant only pays electric! Great location - Located 1 block from Georgia Tech, 2 blocks from Marta, the Fox Theater, Peachtree Street, restaurants and shopping. This premier address offers all the conveniences expected with in-town living. Wont Last Long! Please Call 404-609-1996 for more information. Agent Name: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 5th St North East have any available units?
30 5th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 5th St North East have?
Some of 30 5th St North East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 5th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
30 5th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 5th St North East pet-friendly?
No, 30 5th St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 30 5th St North East offer parking?
Yes, 30 5th St North East offers parking.
Does 30 5th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 5th St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 5th St North East have a pool?
Yes, 30 5th St North East has a pool.
Does 30 5th St North East have accessible units?
No, 30 5th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 30 5th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 5th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

