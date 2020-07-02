30 5th St North East

Amenities

Fabulous 9th floor condo at The Historical Biltmore House with dramatic skyline view. Conveniently located near trendy restaurants, theater, nightlife, work and school. This premier condo features Amazing views, Hardwood floors, Reserved covered assigned parking included, Controlled access, Free digital cable/ DVR and Internet included, 24 Hour concierge. Laundry facilities in building. Tenant only pays electric! Great location - Located 1 block from Georgia Tech, 2 blocks from Marta, the Fox Theater, Peachtree Street, restaurants and shopping. This premier address offers all the conveniences expected with in-town living. Wont Last Long! Please Call 404-609-1996 for more information. Agent Name: Catherine Rohde