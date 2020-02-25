3 Pritchard Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage guest parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to Phipps, Lenox, Publix, Target, and LA Fitness across the Street! 5 Bedroom, 4 1/2 Bath 4 Sty Townhome located in the heart of Buckhead. Home features custom made Italian Cabinets, State of the Art SS appl, Custom Concrete Silestone counters, Custom Bathrooms w/huge master shower, His/Her WIC and much more. 4 Full Beds w/their own baths, Desk area and a 1st Floor room that could be used as an add'l Bed/Office. 2 walkout balconies, alarm, elevator, beautiful hardwoods. Gated, 2 car garage & guest parking