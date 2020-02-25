All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3 Pritchard Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3 Pritchard Way NE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

3 Pritchard Way NE

3 Prichard Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Lenox
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3 Prichard Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Lenox

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to Phipps, Lenox, Publix, Target, and LA Fitness across the Street! 5 Bedroom, 4 1/2 Bath 4 Sty Townhome located in the heart of Buckhead. Home features custom made Italian Cabinets, State of the Art SS appl, Custom Concrete Silestone counters, Custom Bathrooms w/huge master shower, His/Her WIC and much more. 4 Full Beds w/their own baths, Desk area and a 1st Floor room that could be used as an add'l Bed/Office. 2 walkout balconies, alarm, elevator, beautiful hardwoods. Gated, 2 car garage & guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Pritchard Way NE have any available units?
3 Pritchard Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Pritchard Way NE have?
Some of 3 Pritchard Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Pritchard Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
3 Pritchard Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Pritchard Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 3 Pritchard Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3 Pritchard Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 3 Pritchard Way NE offers parking.
Does 3 Pritchard Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Pritchard Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Pritchard Way NE have a pool?
No, 3 Pritchard Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 3 Pritchard Way NE have accessible units?
No, 3 Pritchard Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Pritchard Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Pritchard Way NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus