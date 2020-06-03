All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:59 PM

3 Owen Street Southeast

3 Owen Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3 Owen Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out this large 4 bed, 2 bath home today! Perfect for a large family, or someone who wants a little extra space! This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom at the back of the home with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, tall ceilings and a large open kitchen. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, the home also has a small study / playroom at the back of the house. Come check this out while it lasts!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1035269?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Owen Street Southeast have any available units?
3 Owen Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3 Owen Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3 Owen Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Owen Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3 Owen Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 3 Owen Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Owen Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3 Owen Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Owen Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Owen Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Owen Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

