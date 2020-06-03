3 Owen Street Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Check out this large 4 bed, 2 bath home today! Perfect for a large family, or someone who wants a little extra space! This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom at the back of the home with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, tall ceilings and a large open kitchen. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, the home also has a small study / playroom at the back of the house. Come check this out while it lasts!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1035269?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.