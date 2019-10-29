2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast

Amenities

Move-in ready! Four bedroom, two bath home on corner lot.Features updated kitchen with appliances and open living/dining room with fourth bedroom off kitchen that could also be a family room extra space. Private Bath with shower off this room makes this a great master as well. Includes 3 more bedrooms and one full bath down the hall. Freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors, updated baths,kitchen fixtures and light fixtures. Hurry you will not want to miss this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Sq. Footage: 1200;

Year Built: 1960;

Beds 4 Baths:1.5;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Humphries;

Middle School: Long;

High School: South Atlanta;



Smoking: No



