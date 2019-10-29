All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:04 PM

2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast

2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS (PLEASE CONFIRM INCENTIVE PRIOR TO APPLICATION)(NOTE: MOVE-IN SPECIALS DO NOT APPLY TO SECTION 8 LEASES)

Move-in ready! Four bedroom, two bath home on corner lot.Features updated kitchen with appliances and open living/dining room with fourth bedroom off kitchen that could also be a family room extra space. Private Bath with shower off this room makes this a great master as well. Includes 3 more bedrooms and one full bath down the hall. Freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors, updated baths,kitchen fixtures and light fixtures. Hurry you will not want to miss this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Sq. Footage: 1200;
Year Built: 1960;
Beds 4 Baths:1.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Humphries;
Middle School: Long;
High School: South Atlanta;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast have any available units?
2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2984 Level Ridge Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus