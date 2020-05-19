296 Henry Aaron Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

*Lease Purchase Available. *Landlord is NOT accepting Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher. *We do a credit, criminal, eviction and bankruptcy check at time of application. *Have to make 3x's the amount of the rent. *No Evictions, No Open Bankruptcies, No Criminal record. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spacious, cute and cozy home has what you are looking for and more. It is near Marta, the interstate, downtown, 10 minutes away from the airport, minutes from the beltline, famous slutty vegan restaurant;a short walk or bike ride to new Westside Beltline Trail! Close to the new Tyler Perry Studios at Fort McPherson and a short walk to the 50-acre Perkerson Park.