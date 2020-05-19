All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

296 Henry Aaron Ave

296 Henry Aaron Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

296 Henry Aaron Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
*Lease Purchase Available. *Landlord is NOT accepting Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher. *We do a credit, criminal, eviction and bankruptcy check at time of application. *Have to make 3x's the amount of the rent. *No Evictions, No Open Bankruptcies, No Criminal record. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spacious, cute and cozy home has what you are looking for and more. It is near Marta, the interstate, downtown, 10 minutes away from the airport, minutes from the beltline, famous slutty vegan restaurant;a short walk or bike ride to new Westside Beltline Trail! Close to the new Tyler Perry Studios at Fort McPherson and a short walk to the 50-acre Perkerson Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave have any available units?
296 Henry Aaron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 296 Henry Aaron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
296 Henry Aaron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Henry Aaron Ave pet-friendly?
No, 296 Henry Aaron Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave offer parking?
No, 296 Henry Aaron Ave does not offer parking.
Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Henry Aaron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave have a pool?
No, 296 Henry Aaron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave have accessible units?
No, 296 Henry Aaron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Henry Aaron Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Henry Aaron Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Henry Aaron Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

