294 Crumley St SW

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f00080605d ---- Enjoy calling this fabulously located 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Atlanta multi-level townhouse home. You will never have to worry about downtown Atlanta traffic with this location! This property is centrally located in Mechanicsville/Summerhill with easy access to the Downtown Connector. You will enjoy being able to hop on either I-75, I-85, or I-20 and be at your destination in minutes. It is also convenient to the Rose L. Burney Park and Pool, Georgia State Capitol and Government Campus, Georgia State University, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Adair Park, the Beltline, Atlanta University Center, Morris Brown, Clark Atlanta, and the Garnett MARTA Station. This property includes: Separate Dining Room; Hardwood Floors and Wall-to-Wall Carpet; Spacious Open Floor Plan; Bonus/Extra Bedroom; Decorative Fireplace; Wired for Security System; Patio; Entertainment Deck; Fenced-in Yard; Washer & Dryer; and a 1-Car Garage! Pets OK with nonrefundable fee of $250 per pet $65 application per adult 18 1 month deposit with approved application No Section 8 No utilities included Leasing is only through Atlanta Property Management Group. Do NOT lease through anyone else or any Craigslist or Facebook ad.