All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 294 Crumley St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
294 Crumley St SW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

294 Crumley St SW

294 Crumley Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

294 Crumley Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30312
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f00080605d ---- Enjoy calling this fabulously located 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Atlanta multi-level townhouse home. You will never have to worry about downtown Atlanta traffic with this location! This property is centrally located in Mechanicsville/Summerhill with easy access to the Downtown Connector. You will enjoy being able to hop on either I-75, I-85, or I-20 and be at your destination in minutes. It is also convenient to the Rose L. Burney Park and Pool, Georgia State Capitol and Government Campus, Georgia State University, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Adair Park, the Beltline, Atlanta University Center, Morris Brown, Clark Atlanta, and the Garnett MARTA Station. This property includes: Separate Dining Room; Hardwood Floors and Wall-to-Wall Carpet; Spacious Open Floor Plan; Bonus/Extra Bedroom; Decorative Fireplace; Wired for Security System; Patio; Entertainment Deck; Fenced-in Yard; Washer & Dryer; and a 1-Car Garage! Pets OK with nonrefundable fee of $250 per pet $65 application per adult 18 1 month deposit with approved application No Section 8 No utilities included Leasing is only through Atlanta Property Management Group. Do NOT lease through anyone else or any Craigslist or Facebook ad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Crumley St SW have any available units?
294 Crumley St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 Crumley St SW have?
Some of 294 Crumley St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Crumley St SW currently offering any rent specials?
294 Crumley St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Crumley St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 Crumley St SW is pet friendly.
Does 294 Crumley St SW offer parking?
Yes, 294 Crumley St SW offers parking.
Does 294 Crumley St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 Crumley St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Crumley St SW have a pool?
Yes, 294 Crumley St SW has a pool.
Does 294 Crumley St SW have accessible units?
No, 294 Crumley St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Crumley St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Crumley St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus