29 Peachtree Cir

Brand new 1100+ s.f. unit in prime Ansley Park location! This home is freshly completed, and ready for you! Private rear side entry opens to large living flex space. Plenty of room for large separate living and dining areas. The home features custom lighting throughout and highlightsA? gallery walls in the living spaces. Raised kitchen with pantry, quartz counters and premium appliances overlooks the living space. Fully private large bedroom is tucked away down the hall, which has tons of storage and a walk in laundry room! Luxurious bathroom is finely finished with full tile and glass oversized shower enclosure, and upgraded fixtures throughout. Off street parking space with alley access is designated for unit. Washer and dryer are included, along with electric, internet, gas, water, and trash service.