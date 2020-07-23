All apartments in Atlanta
29 Peachtree Cir

29 Peachtree Circle Northeast · (404) 849-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
29 Peachtree Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Brand new 1100+ s.f. unit in prime Ansley Park location! This home is freshly completed, and ready for you! Private rear side entry opens to large living flex space. Plenty of room for large separate living and dining areas. The home features custom lighting throughout and highlightsA?  gallery walls in the living spaces. Raised kitchen with pantry, quartz counters and premium appliances overlooks the living space. Fully private large bedroom is tucked away down the hall, which has tons of storage and a walk in laundry room! Luxurious bathroom is finely finished with full tile and glass oversized shower enclosure, and upgraded fixtures throughout. Off street parking space with alley access is designated for unit. Washer and dryer are included, along with electric, internet, gas, water, and trash service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Peachtree Cir have any available units?
29 Peachtree Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Peachtree Cir have?
Some of 29 Peachtree Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Peachtree Cir currently offering any rent specials?
29 Peachtree Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Peachtree Cir pet-friendly?
No, 29 Peachtree Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 29 Peachtree Cir offer parking?
Yes, 29 Peachtree Cir offers parking.
Does 29 Peachtree Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Peachtree Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Peachtree Cir have a pool?
No, 29 Peachtree Cir does not have a pool.
Does 29 Peachtree Cir have accessible units?
No, 29 Peachtree Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Peachtree Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Peachtree Cir has units with dishwashers.
