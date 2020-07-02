All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

2887 Darrah Dr SW

2887 Darrah Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2887 Darrah Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
4 BDR 2 Baths Brick Ranch In Brentwood Community - Property Id: 163611

Brick Ranch, Cozy 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and Kitchen with Breakfast area, Living Room, Wooden Deck at the rear. Recently remodeled with ceramic tiles in Kitchen and Dining areas. It has freshly painted interior, nice scratch and water resistant Laminate flooring in all rooms. Nice kitchen cabinets & spacious living room. All rooms have new double-pane Low E / energy efficient windows, windows also have 2-inch wide faux wood plantation blinds. Wired for Inter-com. Home has washer dryer hookup and a covered car port. The house a nice size back yard and is fenced. The location is awesome, on Marta Bus-Line, less than 5 minutes from I-285 / close to the Airport / Close to dining and shopping. All applicants with excellent rental history, income, including those with Housing Assistance Vouchers (Section 8) are welcome ! The application fee is $45 per adult; must fill out application for showing. Housing Voucher will be considered. No pets. This nice house will not be vacant for long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163611p
Property Id 163611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

