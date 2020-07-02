2887 Darrah Dr SW

Amenities

Brick Ranch, Cozy 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and Kitchen with Breakfast area, Living Room, Wooden Deck at the rear. Recently remodeled with ceramic tiles in Kitchen and Dining areas. It has freshly painted interior, nice scratch and water resistant Laminate flooring in all rooms. Nice kitchen cabinets & spacious living room. All rooms have new double-pane Low E / energy efficient windows, windows also have 2-inch wide faux wood plantation blinds. Wired for Inter-com. Home has washer dryer hookup and a covered car port. The house a nice size back yard and is fenced. The location is awesome, on Marta Bus-Line, less than 5 minutes from I-285 / close to the Airport / Close to dining and shopping. All applicants with excellent rental history, income, including those with Housing Assistance Vouchers (Section 8) are welcome ! The application fee is $45 per adult; must fill out application for showing. Housing Voucher will be considered. No pets. This nice house will not be vacant for long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163611p

No Pets Allowed



