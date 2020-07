Amenities

Sweet 1940's Garden Hills Cape Cod backs up to Frankie Allen Dog Park and Buckhead Baseball. Hardwood floors on main and upper levers were recently refinished to a dark brown color and the interior has been completely painted an updated white Benjamin Moore color. (Interior photos do not reflect the dark floors & modern white walls. Tons of storage & tons of charm. More rooms than you will need! Kitchen was updated a couple years ago with a butcher block counter top, new stove, microwave & refrigerator. Huge laundry room located upstairs. Full basement for extra space.