2865 Lenox Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Live in the lap of luxury in one of the largest floorplans in prestigious Le Chateau Condominiums. 2Bd/2Ba condo with den, two fireplaces & walls of glass doors w/ wooded views and a large balcony for dining al fresco. This former builder's model inc. enormouse main suite with deluxe California Closets, ensuite bath with walk-in shower w/ frameless glass doors and soaker tub. The living room and den each have a fireplace with built-in surrounds, inlcuding lighted glass shelving. Beautiful cherry hardwoods in the main living areas & spotless kitchen.