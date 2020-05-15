All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 12 2019

2865 Lenox Road NE

2865 Lenox Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Live in the lap of luxury in one of the largest floorplans in prestigious Le Chateau Condominiums. 2Bd/2Ba condo with den, two fireplaces & walls of glass doors w/ wooded views and a large balcony for dining al fresco. This former builder's model inc. enormouse main suite with deluxe California Closets, ensuite bath with walk-in shower w/ frameless glass doors and soaker tub. The living room and den each have a fireplace with built-in surrounds, inlcuding lighted glass shelving. Beautiful cherry hardwoods in the main living areas & spotless kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
2865 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 2865 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
