Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

2857 Ridgeview Drive SW

2857 Ridgeview Drive SW · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Ridgeview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Come check out this awesome rental retreat convenient to downtown Atlanta & major highways. This home has a generous floor plan, cozy living area w/fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths. The owner has requested only tenants with a credit score of 620 or higher, 2-year steady verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in past 5 years will be considered. No Exceptions! Not section 8 Approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW have any available units?
2857 Ridgeview Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW have?
Some of 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Ridgeview Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 Ridgeview Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
