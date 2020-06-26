2857 Ridgeview Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Come check out this awesome rental retreat convenient to downtown Atlanta & major highways. This home has a generous floor plan, cozy living area w/fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths. The owner has requested only tenants with a credit score of 620 or higher, 2-year steady verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in past 5 years will be considered. No Exceptions! Not section 8 Approved.