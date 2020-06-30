All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

2839 Waters Road SW

2839 Waters Road · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Waters Road, Atlanta, GA 30315
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month free w/13 month lease!! Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia!Hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. 1 car carport with access to laundry room. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Waters Road SW have any available units?
2839 Waters Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 Waters Road SW have?
Some of 2839 Waters Road SW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 Waters Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Waters Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Waters Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2839 Waters Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2839 Waters Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 2839 Waters Road SW offers parking.
Does 2839 Waters Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 Waters Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Waters Road SW have a pool?
No, 2839 Waters Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Waters Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2839 Waters Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Waters Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 Waters Road SW has units with dishwashers.

