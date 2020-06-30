2839 Waters Road SW

Amenities

**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month free w/13 month lease!! Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia!Hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. 1 car carport with access to laundry room. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**