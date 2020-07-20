2801 Memorial Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Vintage Architecture, All the Modern Finishes, Huge Fenced Yard - 2 miles to Downtown Decatur - This classic, vintage home has been completely remodeled with all the modern finishes and conveniences. Brand new kitchen features granite counters, trendy new cabinets, over-the-range stainless microwave, and a gas range for the chef's delight. Kitchen also has separate, walk-in pantry.



The kitchen opens to the back deck on one side and to the great room with decorative fireplace, ceiling fan and separate half bath for guests.



Also on the ground floor are the laundry room and master suite. Master bedroom, with french doors to back deck, includes a large, walk-in closet. The luxurious master bath includes jacuzzi tub, double vanities, glassed-in shower with ceiling mounted rain shower head.



Upstairs are and office or playroom landing space, two more bedrooms and a full bath.



The home has a lovely shaded, landscaped front yard and sits on a three quarter acre lot. You will have plenty of room for planting, kicking the soccer ball, playing boccie or croquet and entertaining.



Striking out on foot or by bike, you will find yourself a block from the esteemed East Lake Golf Club, a block and a half from beautiful East Lake Park with tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and picnic area. Also within a few blocks are The Charlie Yates public golf course, the East Lake YMCA and the new, sought after Drew Charter School.



This beautiful home will not last long. Please join us at our next open house showing.



Pet friendly with some restrictions



Vouchers - We do not take vouchers



Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE3069272)