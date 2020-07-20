All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

2801 Memorial Drive SE

2801 Memorial Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Vintage Architecture, All the Modern Finishes, Huge Fenced Yard - 2 miles to Downtown Decatur - This classic, vintage home has been completely remodeled with all the modern finishes and conveniences. Brand new kitchen features granite counters, trendy new cabinets, over-the-range stainless microwave, and a gas range for the chef's delight. Kitchen also has separate, walk-in pantry.

The kitchen opens to the back deck on one side and to the great room with decorative fireplace, ceiling fan and separate half bath for guests.

Also on the ground floor are the laundry room and master suite. Master bedroom, with french doors to back deck, includes a large, walk-in closet. The luxurious master bath includes jacuzzi tub, double vanities, glassed-in shower with ceiling mounted rain shower head.

Upstairs are and office or playroom landing space, two more bedrooms and a full bath.

The home has a lovely shaded, landscaped front yard and sits on a three quarter acre lot. You will have plenty of room for planting, kicking the soccer ball, playing boccie or croquet and entertaining.

Striking out on foot or by bike, you will find yourself a block from the esteemed East Lake Golf Club, a block and a half from beautiful East Lake Park with tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and picnic area. Also within a few blocks are The Charlie Yates public golf course, the East Lake YMCA and the new, sought after Drew Charter School.

This beautiful home will not last long. Please join us at our next open house showing.

Pet friendly with some restrictions

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers

Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE3069272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Memorial Drive SE have any available units?
2801 Memorial Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Memorial Drive SE have?
Some of 2801 Memorial Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Memorial Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Memorial Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Memorial Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Memorial Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Memorial Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2801 Memorial Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Memorial Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Memorial Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Memorial Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2801 Memorial Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Memorial Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2801 Memorial Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Memorial Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Memorial Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
