Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

275 13th Street #504

275 13th Street Northeast · (770) 615-0243
Location

275 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 275 13th Street #504 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
FURNISHED 1BR/1BA at Piedmont Park - FURNISHED 1 BR/1 BA on the 5th floor of Midtown High Rise. Luxurious Parc Vue Condominium. This completely furnished sunny condo features all the popular upgrades (wood, granite, lighting, stainless steel) throughout. Kitchen, dining and linen, are provided. All you need to bring are clothes and food. W/D included. One block away from the North Avenue Marta Train for easy access to the airport. Includes a huge flat screen TV, leather and glass furnishings, dramatic art, cozy balcony (feet accessible from living room and bedroom) as well as totally furnished down to cookware and cleaning supplies. Secured entrances. 24 hour friendly concierge service, beautiful pool as well as the perfect gym facility and club room amenities. Parc Vue is accessible to all I-20, I-75/85.One covered, designated parking space with visitor’s parking available. NO SMOKING inside or out. Minimum 1 year lease. Credit check and background required. App fee $65. No pets No smoking inside or out. Rent $1600. Security $1600. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, internet. Professionally managed. Available NOW.

(RLNE3383657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 13th Street #504 have any available units?
275 13th Street #504 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 13th Street #504 have?
Some of 275 13th Street #504's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 13th Street #504 currently offering any rent specials?
275 13th Street #504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 13th Street #504 pet-friendly?
No, 275 13th Street #504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 275 13th Street #504 offer parking?
Yes, 275 13th Street #504 does offer parking.
Does 275 13th Street #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 13th Street #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 13th Street #504 have a pool?
Yes, 275 13th Street #504 has a pool.
Does 275 13th Street #504 have accessible units?
No, 275 13th Street #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 275 13th Street #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 13th Street #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
