275 13th Street #504

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool internet access

FURNISHED 1BR/1BA at Piedmont Park - FURNISHED 1 BR/1 BA on the 5th floor of Midtown High Rise. Luxurious Parc Vue Condominium. This completely furnished sunny condo features all the popular upgrades (wood, granite, lighting, stainless steel) throughout. Kitchen, dining and linen, are provided. All you need to bring are clothes and food. W/D included. One block away from the North Avenue Marta Train for easy access to the airport. Includes a huge flat screen TV, leather and glass furnishings, dramatic art, cozy balcony (feet accessible from living room and bedroom) as well as totally furnished down to cookware and cleaning supplies. Secured entrances. 24 hour friendly concierge service, beautiful pool as well as the perfect gym facility and club room amenities. Parc Vue is accessible to all I-20, I-75/85.One covered, designated parking space with visitor’s parking available. NO SMOKING inside or out. Minimum 1 year lease. Credit check and background required. App fee $65. No pets No smoking inside or out. Rent $1600. Security $1600. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, internet. Professionally managed. Available NOW.



(RLNE3383657)