All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2690 Burton Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2690 Burton Rd NW
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2690 Burton Rd NW

2690 Burton Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2690 Burton Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Westhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW HOME Renovation with HIGH END FINISHES! AVAILABLE NOW! -
FRONT PORCH, BACK DECK AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY WITH VIEWS OF LUSH GREENERY!

A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior and a large back deck for relaxation or entertaining.

A dream home that will delight and you can be the first to live here!

*3 Great sized bedrooms
*2 New Bathrooms with upmarket fashion floor tiling
*New beautiful hardwood fashionable floors throughout
*New carpet to the bedrooms
*Functional Chef's Kitchen with granite surfaces throughout
*Stainless Steel Appliances - all brand new microwave dishwasher oven refrigerator
*Huge secluded yard
*Long driveway for extra parking
*2 PRIVATE DECKS - Perfect for outdoor entertaining

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 423-7153

(RLNE5039348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Burton Rd NW have any available units?
2690 Burton Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 Burton Rd NW have?
Some of 2690 Burton Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Burton Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Burton Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Burton Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Burton Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2690 Burton Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Burton Rd NW offers parking.
Does 2690 Burton Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Burton Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Burton Rd NW have a pool?
No, 2690 Burton Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Burton Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 2690 Burton Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Burton Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 Burton Rd NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus