2690 Burton Rd NW

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW HOME Renovation with HIGH END FINISHES! AVAILABLE NOW! -

FRONT PORCH, BACK DECK AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY WITH VIEWS OF LUSH GREENERY!



A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior and a large back deck for relaxation or entertaining.



A dream home that will delight and you can be the first to live here!



*3 Great sized bedrooms

*2 New Bathrooms with upmarket fashion floor tiling

*New beautiful hardwood fashionable floors throughout

*New carpet to the bedrooms

*Functional Chef's Kitchen with granite surfaces throughout

*Stainless Steel Appliances - all brand new microwave dishwasher oven refrigerator

*Huge secluded yard

*Long driveway for extra parking

*2 PRIVATE DECKS - Perfect for outdoor entertaining



Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.

Close to all amenities.



Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 423-7153



