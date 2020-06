264 19Th St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED, SOUGHT AFTER ATLANTIC STATION LOFT. QUIET TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH LARGE BALCONY. LARGER THAN MOST LOFTS IN AREA. DOUBLE WALL OF WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE. BEDROOM, FULL BA & WALK-IN CLOSET ON MAIN. HUGE UPSTAIRS LOFT BEDROOM. MASTER BEDROOM, FULL BATH W/DOUBLE VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, SEP SHOWER & LG WALK IN CLOSET. 2 assigned parking spaces in gated area. Walk to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, movie theater and Marta. Internet, cable, power, water/sewer included in rent. INTOWN LIVING AT ITS BEST.