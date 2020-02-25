2628 Butner Rd SW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious ranch! - Beautiful brick ranch. This home features large lot, fresh paint, hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in the family room, bright spacious kitchen. 3 beds , 2 baths. This home is stunning and priced to move fast. Near Camp Creek marketplace, Marta bus stop across the street. Large backyard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5224781)