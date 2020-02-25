All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

2628 Butner Rd SW

2628 Butner Road · (678) 929-4345
Location

2628 Butner Road, Atlanta, GA 30331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2628 Butner Rd SW · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious ranch! - Beautiful brick ranch. This home features large lot, fresh paint, hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in the family room, bright spacious kitchen. 3 beds , 2 baths. This home is stunning and priced to move fast. Near Camp Creek marketplace, Marta bus stop across the street. Large backyard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5224781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Butner Rd SW have any available units?
2628 Butner Rd SW has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2628 Butner Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Butner Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Butner Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Butner Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Butner Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2628 Butner Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Butner Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Butner Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Butner Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2628 Butner Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Butner Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2628 Butner Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Butner Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Butner Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Butner Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Butner Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
