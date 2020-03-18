All apartments in Atlanta
2627 Howell Mill Road NW
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

2627 Howell Mill Road NW

2627 Howell Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Brandon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Amazing fully furnished Georgian Estate in the heart of Buckhead. This home has a wonderful hill top setting and a great layout. There is a large central hallway and beautiful staircase that goes to all 4 floors. Features include elevator, great outdoor screened room with fireplace, movie theatre, level walkout backyard features mature landscaping and lots of privacy. The remodeled kitchen features stone counters/stainless appliances/Sub Zero refrigerator and a separate breakfast area. This home has it all. Great location, privacy, level walkout and plenty of space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW have any available units?
2627 Howell Mill Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW have?
Some of 2627 Howell Mill Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Howell Mill Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Howell Mill Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Howell Mill Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Howell Mill Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Howell Mill Road NW offers parking.
Does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Howell Mill Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW have a pool?
No, 2627 Howell Mill Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2627 Howell Mill Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Howell Mill Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Howell Mill Road NW has units with dishwashers.
