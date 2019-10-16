All apartments in Atlanta
2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202
2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202

2626 Peachtree Road · (404) 849-9829
Location

2626 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1743 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
elevator
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
hot tub
internet access
STUNNING and RARE courtyard level loft floorplan! This unit is the perfect use of space with bright open spaces filled with natural light, plus fully private spacious bedrooms and large ensuite bathrooms with separate tubs and showers. Kitchen features gas range, granite and backsplash, and opens to the family room, with loft above. Dramatic entry foyer highlights stairs to upper level, and leads to the living area and kitchen. Roof terrace features a spa, outdoor fireplace with seating, and the best views in Buckhead! Rent includes internet, gas, water, and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 have any available units?
2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 have?
Some of 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 offer parking?
No, 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 does not offer parking.
Does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 have a pool?
No, 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 have accessible units?
No, 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202 has units with dishwashers.
