2626 PEACHTREE Road NW # 202

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher elevator hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator hot tub internet access

STUNNING and RARE courtyard level loft floorplan! This unit is the perfect use of space with bright open spaces filled with natural light, plus fully private spacious bedrooms and large ensuite bathrooms with separate tubs and showers. Kitchen features gas range, granite and backsplash, and opens to the family room, with loft above. Dramatic entry foyer highlights stairs to upper level, and leads to the living area and kitchen. Roof terrace features a spa, outdoor fireplace with seating, and the best views in Buckhead! Rent includes internet, gas, water, and cable.