Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Carriage House Rental on the Duck Pond in Garden Hills!!!! 2016 Construction. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island. One bedroom and one bathroom on each level. Separate laundry room on main. The guest house is situated well beyond the main house -- very private and serene with ample parking. Security system. Won't last!