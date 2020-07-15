2586 Loghaven Drive NW

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, 2BR/2BTH SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - Now showing. A nicely renovated with everything new from the floors to the ceiling! This is a perfect new home for you!
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features granite finishes, stainless appliances, tile shower, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated lighting, ceiling fans, washer and dryers, new tile and more.
FEATURES
- 2 spacious bedrooms
- 2 bathroom
- Renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances
- Gleaming hardwood flooring
- Landscaped walkways
- Open driveway parking
Call or text Carmen Lebron the Leasing Consultant at
(404) 334-7195 or 678-649-4016 to Schedule a private viewing.
QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants! ?
(RLNE5886094)