Atlanta, GA
2586 Loghaven Drive NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2586 Loghaven Drive NW

2586 Loghaven Drive Northwest · (404) 334-7195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2586 Loghaven Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2586 Loghaven Drive NW · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, 2BR/2BTH SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - Now showing. A nicely renovated with everything new from the floors to the ceiling! This is a perfect new home for you!

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features granite finishes, stainless appliances, tile shower, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated lighting, ceiling fans, washer and dryers, new tile and more.

FEATURES
- 2 spacious bedrooms
- 2 bathroom
- Renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances
- Gleaming hardwood flooring
- Landscaped walkways
- Open driveway parking

Call or text Carmen Lebron the Leasing Consultant at
(404) 334-7195 or 678-649-4016 to Schedule a private viewing.

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants! ?

(RLNE5886094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW have any available units?
2586 Loghaven Drive NW has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW have?
Some of 2586 Loghaven Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Loghaven Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Loghaven Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Loghaven Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2586 Loghaven Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2586 Loghaven Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2586 Loghaven Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2586 Loghaven Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2586 Loghaven Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Loghaven Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Loghaven Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
