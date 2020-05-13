All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D

2575 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2575 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Sophisticated condo living in the heart of Peachtree's Golden Mile. 2BR, 2BA with views from the 21st floor that are beautiful and offer enjoyable evening lights of Atlanta. Rooms are large with open floor plan. Wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into condo. Terraces are accessible from most rooms. Separate dining room. Area to eat in your kitchen . Washer and dryer included. Rent includes all utilities. Tenant pays for phone, cable, internet and parking. First class living. Walk to "duck pond."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D have any available units?
2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D have?
Some of 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D currently offering any rent specials?
2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D pet-friendly?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D offer parking?
Yes, 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D offers parking.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D have a pool?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D does not have a pool.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D have accessible units?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus