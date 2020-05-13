2575 Peachtree Road NE 25D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Sophisticated condo living in the heart of Peachtree's Golden Mile. 2BR, 2BA with views from the 21st floor that are beautiful and offer enjoyable evening lights of Atlanta. Rooms are large with open floor plan. Wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into condo. Terraces are accessible from most rooms. Separate dining room. Area to eat in your kitchen . Washer and dryer included. Rent includes all utilities. Tenant pays for phone, cable, internet and parking. First class living. Walk to "duck pond."