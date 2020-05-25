All apartments in Atlanta
255 Southerland Ter North East
255 Southerland Ter North East

255 Southerland Terrace Northeast · (952) 470-8888
Location

255 Southerland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2274 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome to Lake Claire! This beautiful end unit townhouse tucked into one of Atlanta's most sought after neighborhoods is available immediately. Enjoy hardwood floors on the split level living area and carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an open kitchen that looks out over the family room. Huge master with a bathroom to match- shower, soaking tub and a great size walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom and closet space. Bonus space at the top of the stairs is perfect for an office nook with lots of natural light. Close to local shops, the Lake Claire Pool and LandTrust, Marta and more. Furnished or unfurnished! Mary Lin school district. Call agent for showing 404-307-4744

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Southerland Ter North East have any available units?
255 Southerland Ter North East has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Southerland Ter North East have?
Some of 255 Southerland Ter North East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Southerland Ter North East currently offering any rent specials?
255 Southerland Ter North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Southerland Ter North East pet-friendly?
No, 255 Southerland Ter North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 255 Southerland Ter North East offer parking?
No, 255 Southerland Ter North East does not offer parking.
Does 255 Southerland Ter North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Southerland Ter North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Southerland Ter North East have a pool?
Yes, 255 Southerland Ter North East has a pool.
Does 255 Southerland Ter North East have accessible units?
No, 255 Southerland Ter North East does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Southerland Ter North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Southerland Ter North East does not have units with dishwashers.
