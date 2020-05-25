255 Southerland Ter North East

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome to Lake Claire! This beautiful end unit townhouse tucked into one of Atlanta's most sought after neighborhoods is available immediately. Enjoy hardwood floors on the split level living area and carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an open kitchen that looks out over the family room. Huge master with a bathroom to match- shower, soaking tub and a great size walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom and closet space. Bonus space at the top of the stairs is perfect for an office nook with lots of natural light. Close to local shops, the Lake Claire Pool and LandTrust, Marta and more. Furnished or unfurnished! Mary Lin school district. Call agent for showing 404-307-4744