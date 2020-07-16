2517 Baxter Road South West

Amenities

Move-In Ready! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch style home in SW Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living area. Separate Dining area. Open Kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space. All rooms have ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Relax and entertain in the spacious sunroom porch. Large backyard w/ beautiful blossoming trees. Located in the Historic Perkerson/ Sylvan Hills Neighborhood in the heart of jobs in South Atlanta, Near Atlanta Airport, Chic-fil-A, Tyler Perry Studios, Porsche, and many more. Easy access to 1-75, I-20, and 285. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan