Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:29 PM

2517 Baxter Road South West

2517 Baxter Road Southwest · (404) 609-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2517 Baxter Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Move-In Ready! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch style home in SW Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living area. Separate Dining area. Open Kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space. All rooms have ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Relax and entertain in the spacious sunroom porch. Large backyard w/ beautiful blossoming trees. Located in the Historic Perkerson/ Sylvan Hills Neighborhood in the heart of jobs in South Atlanta, Near Atlanta Airport, Chic-fil-A, Tyler Perry Studios, Porsche, and many more. Easy access to 1-75, I-20, and 285. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Baxter Road South West have any available units?
2517 Baxter Road South West has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Baxter Road South West have?
Some of 2517 Baxter Road South West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Baxter Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Baxter Road South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Baxter Road South West pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Baxter Road South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2517 Baxter Road South West offer parking?
No, 2517 Baxter Road South West does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Baxter Road South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Baxter Road South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Baxter Road South West have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Baxter Road South West has a pool.
Does 2517 Baxter Road South West have accessible units?
No, 2517 Baxter Road South West does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Baxter Road South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Baxter Road South West does not have units with dishwashers.
