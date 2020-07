Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Morris Brandon school district. Rocking chair front porch and back deck are ideal for entertaining. Family room includes a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master on main with walk-in closet. Main floor also includes a living room and dining room. Easy access to I-75, I-285, the westside and midtown. Walking distance to the new Publix shopping center. Hot, sought after area in a great neighborhood.