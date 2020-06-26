All apartments in Atlanta
25117 Plantation Drive NE
25117 Plantation Drive NE

25117 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

25117 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Tranquility in the heart of Buckhead! Renovated, light-filled corner unit in Plantation at Lenox. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz ctops, a walk-in pantry & a wine cooler. Gleaming hwoods through the living and dining areas. Gas fireplace in living rm. Enjoy the private & wooded view from the over-sized balcony. The master bath features dbl-vanities & extra built-ins. The walk-in master closet features a custom closet system. 2 pkg spots. 24 hr gate attendant, ponds, walking trails, pool, fitness center, library, clubhouse in this 30+ acre Buckhead community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25117 Plantation Drive NE have any available units?
25117 Plantation Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 25117 Plantation Drive NE have?
Some of 25117 Plantation Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25117 Plantation Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
25117 Plantation Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25117 Plantation Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 25117 Plantation Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 25117 Plantation Drive NE offer parking?
No, 25117 Plantation Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 25117 Plantation Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25117 Plantation Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25117 Plantation Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 25117 Plantation Drive NE has a pool.
Does 25117 Plantation Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 25117 Plantation Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 25117 Plantation Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25117 Plantation Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
