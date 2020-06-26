25117 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Tranquility in the heart of Buckhead! Renovated, light-filled corner unit in Plantation at Lenox. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz ctops, a walk-in pantry & a wine cooler. Gleaming hwoods through the living and dining areas. Gas fireplace in living rm. Enjoy the private & wooded view from the over-sized balcony. The master bath features dbl-vanities & extra built-ins. The walk-in master closet features a custom closet system. 2 pkg spots. 24 hr gate attendant, ponds, walking trails, pool, fitness center, library, clubhouse in this 30+ acre Buckhead community!