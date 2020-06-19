All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2511 Barge Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2511 Barge Road SW
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2511 Barge Road SW

2511 Barge Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2511 Barge Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Barge Road SW have any available units?
2511 Barge Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Barge Road SW have?
Some of 2511 Barge Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Barge Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Barge Road SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Barge Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Barge Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2511 Barge Road SW offer parking?
No, 2511 Barge Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Barge Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Barge Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Barge Road SW have a pool?
No, 2511 Barge Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Barge Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2511 Barge Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Barge Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Barge Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus