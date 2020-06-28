2500 Swallow Circle Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***Move-In Ready 3BR 2BA home features an open concept living space with wood flooring, granite counters, tiled bathrooms in a peaceful setting! Enjoy freshm neutral paint throughout and plenty of parking on long driveway! Hurry this won't last long!!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Swallow Circle - Baywood

High school: South Atlanta School Of Health And Medical Sciences

Middle school: Crawford W. Long Middle School

Elementary school: Dobbs Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1960

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.