Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:34 PM

2500 Swallow Circle Southeast

2500 Swallow Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Swallow Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***Move-In Ready 3BR 2BA home features an open concept living space with wood flooring, granite counters, tiled bathrooms in a peaceful setting! Enjoy freshm neutral paint throughout and plenty of parking on long driveway! Hurry this won't last long!!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Swallow Circle - Baywood
High school: South Atlanta School Of Health And Medical Sciences
Middle school: Crawford W. Long Middle School
Elementary school: Dobbs Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast have any available units?
2500 Swallow Circle Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Swallow Circle Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast offers parking.
Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast have a pool?
No, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
