2500 Peachtree Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool sauna valet service

Welcome to 2500 Peachtree, located on the "golden quiet mile" of Peachtree. Semi-private elevator. Double doors open into the spacious, elegant, full of light home. Huge master closet. Gas cooking in the gourmet kitchen. High ceilings. The luxurious living is not just in the interior. Enjoy overlooking the pool, fountains, manicured gardens and park-like setting from your huge terrace. Prepare to be pampered by all the building amenities including valet, concierge, fitness center, sauna, club room and more. Fine restaurants, parks and shopping right outside your door!