All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2500 Peachtree Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2500 Peachtree Road NW
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

2500 Peachtree Road NW

2500 Peachtree Road NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Heights West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2500 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
valet service
Welcome to 2500 Peachtree, located on the "golden quiet mile" of Peachtree. Semi-private elevator. Double doors open into the spacious, elegant, full of light home. Huge master closet. Gas cooking in the gourmet kitchen. High ceilings. The luxurious living is not just in the interior. Enjoy overlooking the pool, fountains, manicured gardens and park-like setting from your huge terrace. Prepare to be pampered by all the building amenities including valet, concierge, fitness center, sauna, club room and more. Fine restaurants, parks and shopping right outside your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
2500 Peachtree Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 2500 Peachtree Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Peachtree Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2500 Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
No, 2500 Peachtree Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Peachtree Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Peachtree Road NW has a pool.
Does 2500 Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2500 Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus