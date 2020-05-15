250 Amal Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Great location with easy access to 75/85 just off of Pryor Rd and Claire Dr near University Ave exit. This large unit has a private bath for each bedroom! Great floorplan and lots of storage. 3 floors with main living area on 2nd, 2 bedrooms and baths on 3rd floor and 1 bedroom and bath on 1st floor. Carpeting in main rooms with tiled kitchen and baths. 1 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Total electric unit. No pets. No section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.