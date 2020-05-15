All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

250 Amal Drive Southwest

250 Amal Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

250 Amal Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Betmar Lavilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location with easy access to 75/85 just off of Pryor Rd and Claire Dr near University Ave exit. This large unit has a private bath for each bedroom! Great floorplan and lots of storage. 3 floors with main living area on 2nd, 2 bedrooms and baths on 3rd floor and 1 bedroom and bath on 1st floor. Carpeting in main rooms with tiled kitchen and baths. 1 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Total electric unit. No pets. No section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest have any available units?
250 Amal Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 250 Amal Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
250 Amal Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Amal Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 250 Amal Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 250 Amal Drive Southwest does offer parking.
Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Amal Drive Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 250 Amal Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 250 Amal Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Amal Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Amal Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Amal Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
