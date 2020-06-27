All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 6 2019

2480 Ridgewood Rd

2480 Ridgewood Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2480 Ridgewood Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ridgewood Heights

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Nearly new home in red hot Upper Westside PLUS zoned for sought-after Brandon school district. Interior has nearly 5k measurable units of living area representing huge value when compared to new home community across street where homes start $1M+. Priced almost $150K below recent online estimate. Fenced+gated backyard along w/fun, outdoor living area for parties & entertaining. Enormous master bedroom, double walk-in closets&vanities. Each secondary bedroom w/own bath. Finished basement has wine cellar, media room, add'l bedroom+bathroom w/separate exterior access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd have any available units?
2480 Ridgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2480 Ridgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Ridgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Ridgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2480 Ridgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Ridgewood Rd offers parking.
Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Ridgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd have a pool?
No, 2480 Ridgewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 2480 Ridgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 Ridgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2480 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
