Atlanta, GA
2479 Peachtree Rd
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

2479 Peachtree Rd

2479 Peachtree Road · (678) 851-3877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2479 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy this spacious 1 BR 1 BA condo in the heart of Buckhead. This unit offers city views with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, black appliances and washer/dryer. The master bedroom with walk-in closet. Parklane is within easy walking distance to Marta, the new The Shops at Buckhead, Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Tons of restaurants and entertainment near by. Convenient access to expressways, Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Parklane offers 24-hour concierge, large salt water swimming pool, two sundecks, outdoor grilling, a secure gated parking garage, two beautifully decorated clubrooms with TV and pool table, and gym. Utilities included electric, gas and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
2479 Peachtree Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2479 Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 2479 Peachtree Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Peachtree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2479 Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2479 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Rd does offer parking.
Does 2479 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Rd has a pool.
Does 2479 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2479 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
