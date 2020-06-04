2479 Peachtree Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Enjoy this spacious 1 BR 1 BA condo in the heart of Buckhead. This unit offers city views with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, black appliances and washer/dryer. The master bedroom with walk-in closet. Parklane is within easy walking distance to Marta, the new The Shops at Buckhead, Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Tons of restaurants and entertainment near by. Convenient access to expressways, Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Parklane offers 24-hour concierge, large salt water swimming pool, two sundecks, outdoor grilling, a secure gated parking garage, two beautifully decorated clubrooms with TV and pool table, and gym. Utilities included electric, gas and water.