Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

244 13th Street NE # 310

244 13th Street Northeast · (678) 637-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

244 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great condo in the heart of Midtown. Just one-half block from Piedmont Park. Top floor unit. Spacious light-filled rooms. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Perfect floor plan for entertaining, dining, relaxing. Nice kitchen with lots of storage. Laundry closet with full size washer and dryer. Generous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and loads of closet space. Gated parking with assigned space for 2 cars tandem. Swimming pool. Club house. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment. Stroll across Piedmont Park to the Beltline. Convenient to Midtown offices, SCAD, MARTA Arts Center station. Midtown at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 13th Street NE # 310 have any available units?
244 13th Street NE # 310 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 13th Street NE # 310 have?
Some of 244 13th Street NE # 310's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 13th Street NE # 310 currently offering any rent specials?
244 13th Street NE # 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 13th Street NE # 310 pet-friendly?
No, 244 13th Street NE # 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 244 13th Street NE # 310 offer parking?
Yes, 244 13th Street NE # 310 offers parking.
Does 244 13th Street NE # 310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 13th Street NE # 310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 13th Street NE # 310 have a pool?
Yes, 244 13th Street NE # 310 has a pool.
Does 244 13th Street NE # 310 have accessible units?
No, 244 13th Street NE # 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 244 13th Street NE # 310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 13th Street NE # 310 does not have units with dishwashers.
