244 13th Street NE # 310

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Great condo in the heart of Midtown. Just one-half block from Piedmont Park. Top floor unit. Spacious light-filled rooms. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Perfect floor plan for entertaining, dining, relaxing. Nice kitchen with lots of storage. Laundry closet with full size washer and dryer. Generous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and loads of closet space. Gated parking with assigned space for 2 cars tandem. Swimming pool. Club house. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment. Stroll across Piedmont Park to the Beltline. Convenient to Midtown offices, SCAD, MARTA Arts Center station. Midtown at its best.