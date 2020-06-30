242 Camden Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

RARE LEASING OPPORTUNITY!!! Lovely home in coveted Brookwood Hills neighborhood! Large, bright living and dining rooms. Kitchen with Breakfast Area, white cabinetry and newer appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms and two hall bathrooms. Private, fenced backyard and drive-under, one-car garage. Partial Basement. One of Atlanta's finest neighborhoods with beautiful park, pool and tennis courts. Convenient location close to the City's best shopping, dining and entertainment.