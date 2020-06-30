All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

242 Camden Road NE

242 Camden Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

242 Camden Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
RARE LEASING OPPORTUNITY!!! Lovely home in coveted Brookwood Hills neighborhood! Large, bright living and dining rooms. Kitchen with Breakfast Area, white cabinetry and newer appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms and two hall bathrooms. Private, fenced backyard and drive-under, one-car garage. Partial Basement. One of Atlanta's finest neighborhoods with beautiful park, pool and tennis courts. Convenient location close to the City's best shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Camden Road NE have any available units?
242 Camden Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Camden Road NE have?
Some of 242 Camden Road NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Camden Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
242 Camden Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Camden Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 242 Camden Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 242 Camden Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 242 Camden Road NE offers parking.
Does 242 Camden Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Camden Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Camden Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 242 Camden Road NE has a pool.
Does 242 Camden Road NE have accessible units?
No, 242 Camden Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Camden Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Camden Road NE has units with dishwashers.

