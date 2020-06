Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! This spacious hill top home has stunning sunset views! This Haynes Manor home offers one-level living, detached two-car garage, and a lovely back yard. Perfect location near Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Beltline, and Memorial Park. The home has been freshly painted and all new appliances installed. The Peachtree Battle location is a perfect 10.

Available immediately!