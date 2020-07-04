239 Lindbergh Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Prime Location! Must See To Believe! - This charming home has been recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in the living room and upgraded fixtures throughout. Eat in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful counter tops and backsplash. The master bedroom opens out to a lovely deck. This home has a basement with plenty of additional rooms for entertaining along with storage space.



THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



Rent is $2,950.00 per month.

Deposit is $2,950.00.

Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



For more information and to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at 678-674-7769. Text for faster response.



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5299465)