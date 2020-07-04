All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

239 Lindbergh Drive

239 Lindbergh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

239 Lindbergh Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Prime Location! Must See To Believe! - This charming home has been recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in the living room and upgraded fixtures throughout. Eat in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful counter tops and backsplash. The master bedroom opens out to a lovely deck. This home has a basement with plenty of additional rooms for entertaining along with storage space.

THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

Rent is $2,950.00 per month.
Deposit is $2,950.00.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

For more information and to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at 678-674-7769. Text for faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Lindbergh Drive have any available units?
239 Lindbergh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Lindbergh Drive have?
Some of 239 Lindbergh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Lindbergh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Lindbergh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Lindbergh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 239 Lindbergh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 239 Lindbergh Drive offer parking?
No, 239 Lindbergh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 239 Lindbergh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Lindbergh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Lindbergh Drive have a pool?
No, 239 Lindbergh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 Lindbergh Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 Lindbergh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Lindbergh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Lindbergh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

