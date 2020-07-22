All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2363 Cross St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2363 Cross St NW
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2363 Cross St NW

2363 Cross Street Northwest · (972) 672-7677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2363 Cross Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Property Id: 228909

Back on Market. Available Immediately. Section 8 accepted. Beautiful Renovation. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Bonus area can be used as office New kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Vaulted ceiling, double vanity, walk-in closet in Owner's suites. Large backyard. All major systems updated. New roof. Convenient to Interstate 20, Downtown, Midtown, Mercedes Benz stadium, Beltline, GA Tech & more! Near Grove Park. Tons of renovations going on in the area. This house is unfurnished currently. Some photos are shown furnished to give you a visual of what it can be liked decorated. 404-305-9700. PLEASE DO NOT FILE APPLICATION ON LINE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2363-cross-st-nw-atlanta-ga/228909
Property Id 228909

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5942856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Cross St NW have any available units?
2363 Cross St NW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Cross St NW have?
Some of 2363 Cross St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Cross St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Cross St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Cross St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Cross St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2363 Cross St NW offer parking?
No, 2363 Cross St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2363 Cross St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Cross St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Cross St NW have a pool?
No, 2363 Cross St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Cross St NW have accessible units?
No, 2363 Cross St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Cross St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 Cross St NW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2363 Cross St NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity