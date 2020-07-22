2363 Cross St NW

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Property Id: 228909



Back on Market. Available Immediately. Section 8 accepted. Beautiful Renovation. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Bonus area can be used as office New kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Vaulted ceiling, double vanity, walk-in closet in Owner's suites. Large backyard. All major systems updated. New roof. Convenient to Interstate 20, Downtown, Midtown, Mercedes Benz stadium, Beltline, GA Tech & more! Near Grove Park. Tons of renovations going on in the area. This house is unfurnished currently. Some photos are shown furnished to give you a visual of what it can be liked decorated. 404-305-9700. PLEASE DO NOT FILE APPLICATION ON LINE.

No Pets Allowed



