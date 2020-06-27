All apartments in Atlanta
2351 Armand Rd Ne
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

2351 Armand Rd Ne

2351 Armand Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2351 Armand Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Buckhead- 2351 Armand Road Atlanta Ga. 30342.

Best pictures on Zillow.

Google the address for pictures.

Available Oct 5, 2019.

Either 2 bedrooms and an office or a small 3rd bedroom.
2 bathrooms on opposite ends of house, perfect roommate plan setup.

Fenced yard, pets considered, hardwoods, lots of attic storage, off street parking, fireplace, fire pit, two decks, gas grill and patio furniture.

Lindberg Marta 2 minutes,
Emory 4 miles,
The Highlands 10 minutes,
Buckhead center 7 minutes,
Lennox Mall 3 miles,
Airport 20 minutes.

Contact for details
404-697-9753 or text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

