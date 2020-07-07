All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:17 PM

2335 Baywood Drive Southeast

2335 Baywood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are sharing the love! Waived application fees during the month of February! Enter promo code CELEBRATE when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. To tour your dream home call 404-949-8222. This home has recently been renovated and will include stylish fixtures, recently installed flooring, and kitchen appliances, which will be installed upon move in. We invite you to tour this home to see all that this home has to offer and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast have any available units?
2335 Baywood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Baywood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

