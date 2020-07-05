All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast

2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Awesome home in Kirkwood offers so much! Great hardwood floors throughout, tile bath and showers, tile floors in the kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. Large dinning area with access to your private wrap around screened in porch overlooking the private back yard. Large front covered porch for relaxing.

Listing Courtesy Of Bush Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast have any available units?
2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast have?
Some of 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

