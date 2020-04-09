2312 Polar Rock Ave SW

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in the SW Area of Atlanta
Washer/Dryer Connection
Fenced Backyard
Close to the Intersection of Pryor Rd and Lakewood Ave
Nearby Schools:
Slater Elementary
Price Middle
Early College High School At Carver
Georgia State University, Georgia institute of Technology
Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta Technical College, Morehouse School of Medicine
Georgia Capital and Zoo Atlanta
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4691024)