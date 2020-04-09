2312 Polar Rock Ave SW

Amenities

w/d hookup

Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in the SW Area of Atlanta

Washer/Dryer Connection

Fenced Backyard



Close to the Intersection of Pryor Rd and Lakewood Ave



Nearby Schools:

Slater Elementary

Price Middle

Early College High School At Carver



Georgia State University, Georgia institute of Technology

Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta Technical College, Morehouse School of Medicine



Georgia Capital and Zoo Atlanta

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



