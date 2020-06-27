230 Bolling Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 1920's home in Garden Hills! Brand new renovated kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen has new custom cabinets, quartz counter tops and appliances including Wolf cooktop. Living room has fireplace & access to screened porch. True owner's suite on main- bathroom w/ dbl vanity & 2 walk-in closets! Addtl bedroom & full bath on main w/ built-ins plus access to porch. Lg loft & 3 beds up, full bath. Recent paint int & ext, gated driveway, 3 car garage, unfin basement great for storage. Only a few homes away from the Garden Hills Pool, park, shops and restaurants.