Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

230 Bolling Road NE

230 Bolling Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

230 Bolling Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 1920's home in Garden Hills! Brand new renovated kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen has new custom cabinets, quartz counter tops and appliances including Wolf cooktop. Living room has fireplace & access to screened porch. True owner's suite on main- bathroom w/ dbl vanity & 2 walk-in closets! Addtl bedroom & full bath on main w/ built-ins plus access to porch. Lg loft & 3 beds up, full bath. Recent paint int & ext, gated driveway, 3 car garage, unfin basement great for storage. Only a few homes away from the Garden Hills Pool, park, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Bolling Road NE have any available units?
230 Bolling Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Bolling Road NE have?
Some of 230 Bolling Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Bolling Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
230 Bolling Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Bolling Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 230 Bolling Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 230 Bolling Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 230 Bolling Road NE offers parking.
Does 230 Bolling Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Bolling Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Bolling Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 230 Bolling Road NE has a pool.
Does 230 Bolling Road NE have accessible units?
No, 230 Bolling Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Bolling Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Bolling Road NE has units with dishwashers.
